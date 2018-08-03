Iraq Stock Market Market

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd Aug 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD751 (-5.1%) / $806 (-5.1%) (weekly change) (-7.4% and -3.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.5bn ($4.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The CBI participated in the opening of the representative office of the International Development Bank (BIDB) in Dubai. The opening ceremony, attended by Iraqi and foreign economic and financial figures, underscored the need for the Iraqi private banks to play a role in the development of the Iraqi economy and the development of banking. (CBI)
- The Governor of the CBI, Ali Mohsen Ismail, accompanied by a number of general managers, made a field visit to private banks for two days. This visit came within the series of visits by the Governor to find out the obstacles facing banks, and work to remove them. (CBI)
- AL Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 16, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BAAI starting Aug. 12, 2018.
- Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 12, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BSUC starting Aug. 7, 2018.
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will resume trading on Aug. 5, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results as well as disclosing its 3M18 financial results.
- National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Aug. 2, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and distributing 8% cash dividend (IQD0.08 dividend per share, 19.5% dividend yield).
- Original shares of AL-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) resumed trading on Aug. 2, 2018 after discussing and approving 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial results and deciding to increase its capital from IQD1.239 bn to IQD1.735 bn through 40% rights issue.
- Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) resumed trading on Jul. 30, 2018 after discussing and approving 2016 and 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 6% cash dividend (IQD0.06 dividend per share, 8.7% dividend yield).
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Jul. 30, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 50% cash dividend (IQD0.50 dividend per share, 6.5% dividend yield).
- Cross Transactions: 255 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Aug. 2, 2018, which represents 0.1% of BCIH capital.
