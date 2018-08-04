Capstone Wins 1MW Order for Microturbine in Iraq

US-based Capstone Turbine Corporation has announced today it secured an order for a remanufactured C1000R microturbine to an oil and gas production site in Northern Iraq.

The associated gas-fueled C1000R microturbine will act as the primary energy source for the remote site and will require minimal maintenance.

Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Capstone, said:

“This order will help to further solidify Capstone microturbines as a new state of the art solution for oil and gas producers in the Middle East.

“Furthermore, the project demonstrates the confidence oil and gas customers continue to have in the reliability and long service intervals of Capstone’s products.”

(Source: Capstone Turbine Corporation)