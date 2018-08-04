Workshop on Tackling Corruption

Comprehend the Corruption Perception Index CPI to introduce meaningful Anti-Corruption Reforms

The United Nations Development Program UNDP, in partnership with the Iraqi Commission of Integrity, organized a workshop designed to discuss and provide an understanding on the data and methodologies used to rank countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

The Workshop organized jointly with the Transparency International (TI), and hosted by the Iraqi Anti-Corruption Academy bringing together for the first-time government officials with civil society representatives to meaningfully discuss the factors influencing the corruption perception in the public sector.

The Regional advisor for Arab States in Transparency International Ms. Kinda Hattar facilitated the very interactive discussion among the participants who acquired in-depth knowledge on the source of information, and the global surveys that feed into the CPI.

Moreover, the discussion led to recognize the institutional changes and reforms needed to introduce impactful results on combating and preventing corruption.

The workshop is a significant milestone towards building a partnership between the UNDP, TI, Iraqi Government and stakeholders to reinforce the government’s efforts in fighting corruption.

This workshop was followed by several high-level meetings with government officials to discuss practical action plans to sensitize relevant public institutions and civil society to fight corruption.

UNDP through its FFER-Federal Project has already deployed high-caliber international experts to support Anti-Corruption activities and to build the capacity of relevant government entities engaged in fighting corruption.

(Source: UNDP)