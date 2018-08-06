Navigate

Analysing Growth Trends in Public Sector Employment

By on 6th August 2018 in Employment, Politics

A new report by Ali Al-Mawlawi (pictured) argues that the illusive nature of long-term stability in the Middle East necessitates a strong commitment by Iraq’s political leaders to develop a sustainable economic and fiscal regime that can absorb future shocks to the system.

According to the World Bank, government expenditure as a percentage of GDP averaged at 52 percent between 2005 and 2012, making it amongst the highest in the region.

Modernising Iraq’s bureaucracy through a public financial management (PFM) approach will be critical, the report says.

