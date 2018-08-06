Negotiations Ongoing for Samawah Clinker Plant

By John Lee.

Pakista-based Lucky Cement has said it is currently in negotiation with its suppliers to finalize plant and machinery at its greenfield clinker production facility in Samawah.



In its Annual Financial Report, the company said it plans to achieve financial close and commercial production is third quarter of calendar year 2018 and last quarter of calendar year 2019, respectively.

The plant is planned to have an output of 1.2 million tons per annum.

(Source: Lucky Cement)

(Pictued: A Lucky Cement plant in Pakistan)