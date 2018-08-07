Coalition Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between July 30 and Aug. 5, conducting 20 strikes consisting of 27 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported on Monday.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support.

Strikes in Syria

Yesterday near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets, destroying two ISIS vehicles.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 3 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets, destroying five ISIS vehicles.

On Aug. 2 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets, destroying six ISIS supply routes.

On Aug. 1 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS staging area and an ISIS vehicle-borne improvised explosive device factory.

On July 31 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS command-and-control center.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on July 30.

Other Strikes in Syria

On July 29, coalition military forces conducted two strikes in Syria that were not reported in the previous release:

— Near Abu Kamal, coalition forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS supply route and an ISIS vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq yesterday.

On Aug. 4 near Dulab, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying two ISIS tunnels.

On Aug. 3 near Wadi Ashai, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against an ISIS tactical unit.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on Aug. 2.

On Aug. 1 near Wadi Ashai, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets, destroying two ISIS-held buildings and three ISIS supply caches.

On July 31 near Wadi Ashai and Wadi Zagatoon, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS-held building.

On 30 July 30 near Wadi Ashai, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)