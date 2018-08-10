Iraq Stock Market Market

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th Aug 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD743 (-1.0%) / $797 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-8.4% and -4.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 36.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD11.8bn ($9.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- National company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 2, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of HNTI starting Aug. 28, 2018.
- ISX announced that Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU), having a capital of IQD250bn paid-in capital, has completed the listing procedures. BTRU will start trading in the non-regular market starting Aug. 12, 2018. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- Iraqi Land Transport Company (SILT) announced that the resumption of trucks’ transportation with Jordan will be resumed soon. Agreement was signed for the entry of the trucks of both countries. (Iraq Trade Link)
- Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) replied ISX request on Aug. 9, 2018 explaining their inability to provide 2017 annual financial reports due to the occupation of ISIS over the company. They also mentioned that the company’s production has stopped due to the damage of most of its equipment.
- Ashur International Bank (BASH) resumed trading on Aug. 8, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 1% cash dividend (IQD0.01 dividend per share, 3.3% dividend yield).
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) announced that the CBI approved the assignment of Adil Nuri Al-Alim as the new CEO of BGUC on Jul. 25, 2018.
- The following companies were suspended from trading on Aug. 8, 2018 for not disclosing their 2017 annual financial results: AMAP, BBAY, BDFD, BDSI, BIME, BLAD, BNOR, BQAB, BROI, BUOI, HASH, HBAG, HBAY, HISH, HPAL, HTVM, IELI, IHFI, IHLI, IICM, IIEW, IKHC, IKLV, IMCM, IMIB, IMPI, INCP, ITLI, SBAG, SIGT, SILT, SMOF and VKHF.
- International Islamic Bank (BINT) resumed trading on Aug. 6, after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 1.54% cash dividend (IQD0.0154 dividend per share, 1.5% dividend yield).
- Cross Transactions: 16 bn shares of Mosul Bank (BMFI) on Aug. 5, 2018, which represents 6.3% of BMFI capital. 13.5 bn shares of Al-Noor for Money Transfer Co. (MTNN) on Aug. 7, 2018, which represents 29.9% of MTNN capital. 255 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) on Aug. 8, 2018, which represents 0.1% of BCIH capital.
