Iraq Stock Market Market

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th Aug 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD743 (-1.0%) / $797 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-8.4% and -4.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 36.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD11.8bn ($9.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements