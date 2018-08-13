Navigate

Iraq to Easy Entry Visas for Investors

13th August 2018

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

It approved funding to support the implementation of measures to improve public services, with a focus on electricity supply, water, health and education.

It also discussed a range of policies to encourage foreign investment, and agreed measures to streamline and simplify procedures for individual investors and companies applying for entry visas and residency permits.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

