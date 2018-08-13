Iraq to Easy Entry Visas for Investors

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

It approved funding to support the implementation of measures to improve public services, with a focus on electricity supply, water, health and education.

It also discussed a range of policies to encourage foreign investment, and agreed measures to streamline and simplify procedures for individual investors and companies applying for entry visas and residency permits.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)