Iraq to Easy Entry Visas for Investors

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.
It approved funding to support the implementation of measures to improve public services, with a focus on electricity supply, water, health and education.
It also discussed a range of policies to encourage foreign investment, and agreed measures to streamline and simplify procedures for individual investors and companies applying for entry visas and residency permits.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
No comments yet.