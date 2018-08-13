Possibly New Border Crossing between Iraq and Turkey

By John Lee.
Turkish and Iraqi officials have reportedly announced plans for a feasibility study in advance of opening a new border crossing point 12 kilometers west of Habur.
The new crossing would be named Ovaköy.
(Source: Hurriyet Daily News)
By John Lee.
Turkish and Iraqi officials have reportedly announced plans for a feasibility study in advance of opening a new border crossing point 12 kilometers west of Habur.
The new crossing would be named Ovaköy.
(Source: Hurriyet Daily News)
No comments yet.