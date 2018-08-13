Navigate

Possibly New Border Crossing between Iraq and Turkey

By on 13th August 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Turkish and Iraqi officials have reportedly announced plans for a feasibility study in advance of opening a new border crossing point 12 kilometers west of Habur.

The new crossing would be named Ovaköy.

