Siemens to Upgrade Shatt Al Basra Power Plant

Germany’s Siemens will upgrade one of the country’s largest gas-fired power plants.

Under a new contract, Siemens will add 650 megawatts (MW) to Shatt Al Basra Gas Power Plant, which currently has a power generation capacity of 1,250 MW and consists of non-Siemens turbines operating in simple-cycle mode.

Siemens will supply five of its highly-efficient steam turbines, ensuring the additional power supply comes at no extra fuel requirement. With this upgrade, the facility will be converted to operating in combined cycle mode and its overall efficiency will increase to more than 50 percent. Once the works are completed, the power plant will supply around one million Iraqis with reliable and clean electricity.

Siemens was awarded the contract by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). The developer of the project is KAR Electrical Power Production Trading FZE (KEPPT).

Earlier this year, Siemens was contracted to supply two of its robust SST-5000 steam turbines to a similar project in Rumaila in Iraq, making it the first large-scale open cycle conversion project in the country. The upgrade works for both the Rumaila and the Shatt Al Basra power plants are scheduled for completion by 2020.

Jean-Claude Nasr (pictured), Senior Executive Vice President, Power Generation at Siemens in the Middle East, said:

“Iraq is rebuilding its power infrastructure and we are eager to support the country’s future aspirations. A reliable and efficient power supply is the backbone of a prosperous economy and today’s announcement underscores an important step towards realizing Iraq’s aspirations towards building a robust power system and a sustainable economy for its people.”

From energy supply and industry to financing and training, Siemens outlined its roadmap and commitment to supporting the development of Iraq in February at the Iraq reconstruction conference held in Kuwait.

The roadmap identified the country’s short, mid and long-term development needs. It focused on key areas including energy management, resource efficiency, education, anti-corruption and financing. It detailed how Siemens can support the country’s transformation. Siemens envisions 40 million Iraqis living in vibrant cities, powered by reliable and efficient energy; a strong industrial sector and sustainable economic development, led by world-class, home-grown talent.

