German Companies Encouraged to Invest in Kurdistan

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani received the new Consul General of Germany to the Kurdistan Region, Ms. Barbara Wolf and her accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Kurdistan Regional Government’s representative in Germany, Mr. Dilshad Barzani, Consul General Wolf thanked the KRG for its assistance to the German Consulate General in Erbil.

She stressed further developing bilateral relations and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region. She reiterated the continuation of humanitarian and military assistance, provided by Germany to the Kurdistan Region. She also stressed encouraging German companies to invest in the Region.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Consul General Wolf for her new position and wished her success in her duties. He thanked the German government for its humanitarian and military support to the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the field of the reform of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. He expressed his government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The formation of the new Iraqi government and the developments in the wider region were also discussed in the meeting.

(Source: KRG)