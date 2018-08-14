Petrofac awarded Basra Oil Company EPC Contract

Petrofac has been awarded a contract worth around US$370 million by Basra Oil Company (BOC) for expansion of the Central Processing Facility (CPF), located in the Majnoon Field, Southern Iraq.

Under the terms of the 34-month contract, the lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project scope of work includes two oil processing trains, able to process 200 kbopd.

Petrofac was previously awarded a contract in 2011 and delivered engineering, procurement and construction management for the execution and completion of the existing CPF at Majnoon.

Elie Lahoud, Group Managing Director, Engineering & Construction – Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia, commented:

“We have developed a significant track record in Iraq with enhanced local delivery, successfully providing services both onshore and offshore since 2010. This important contract win demonstrates Petrofac’s long-lasting client relationships and our ongoing commitment to extending our operations in this key market that complements our broad service capabilities, international experience and expertise.”

(Source: Petrofac)