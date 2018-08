By John Lee.

Iraq will reportedly reduce its visa charges for Iranian pilgrims later this year.

According to the report from Associated Press, the reduction will only apply to pilgrims of the “Arbaeen,” the anniversary of the passage of 40 days after the death of Shiite Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Visas normally cost $40, but it was not reported what the new price will be.

(Source: AP)