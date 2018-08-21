Iraq Stock Market Market

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th Aug 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from Aug. 21, 2018 to Aug. 26, 2018 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD736 (+0.9%) / $783 (+0.5%) (weekly change) (-9.3% and -6.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 0.6bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.1bn ($0.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 13, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results and to discuss merging with Al-Ameen Al-Arabiya for Money Transfer. ISX will suspend trading of MTAH starting Sep. 10, 2018.
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) will hold a GA on Sep. 3, 2018 to elect four new private sector representatives and alternative BoD members. The company has been suspended since Jul. 4, 2018 for not disclosing 2017 annual report and 3M18 fin1ancial results.
- Region Trade Bank (BTRB) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BTRB starting Aug. 20, 2018.
