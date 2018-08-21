Iraq Stock Market Market

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th Aug 2018).

Note: ISX will be closed starting from Aug. 21, 2018 to Aug. 26, 2018 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD736 (+0.9%) / $783 (+0.5%) (weekly change) (-9.3% and -6.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 0.6bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.1bn ($0.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements