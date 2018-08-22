New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Internal Controller and Compliance Manager, Save the Children
- Child Protection Manager, Save the Children
- WASH Program Manager, Save the Children
- IT Assistant, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Psychosocial Area Coordinator, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Finance Assistant, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Project Assistant, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Programme Associate, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Senior Electoral Officer, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
(Source: UN)
