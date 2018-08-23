Caparol Paints signs Strategic Agreements in Iraq

By John Lee.

German-based Caparol Paints has reportedly signed strategic partnership agreements with a number of contractors from Iraq to increase its market reach in the country.

According to a press release, the company hosted contractors from various parts of Iraq to provide them with firsthand experience of Caparol’s paints and techniques.

This is part of Caparol’s growing interest in the region and increasing its reach across the Middle East. The contractors were given insights on various Caparol paint techniques, the strength of the brand and the paints that will be ideal for the Iraqi market.

With the aim to market Caparol across Iraq, Caparol will also participate in an industry event scheduled to be held in November. Caparol aims to showcase its products to a larger audience in Iraq.

Caparol products including Dibson, Texture and Stone were showcased to the contractors from Iraq. They were also provided training to understand the different decorative paints and uses including ArteTwin, Makhmalia, Armareno, DecoLasur, ArteLasur, Stucco Di Luce and Metallocryl interiors.

Speaking about expanding Caparol’s reach into Iraq, Mr. Mowaffaq Balish, Commercial Director Middle East at Caparol Paints, said:

“It was a pleasure to host the delegation from Iraq. As we aim to increase our reach in the Middle East, Iraq has been our major focus. We aim to penetrate the market further and carve a niche for ourselves. Our growth in the UAE has helped us explore various other markets in the region and hosting the contractors has been an extremely important step in reaching out in the Iraqi market.

“At Caparol we focus on knowledge sharing and its importance for growth. Our understanding of the interiors and paint industry in the UAE and Middle East has only grown stronger over the years. Through this exercise we have also educated them on the various paints we have at Caparol and its applications. Having developed our product range in-house with an up-to-date research and development team, we believe that providing insights into the industry to our peers is a great opportunity for us.”

(Source: MenaFN)