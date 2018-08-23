Ericsson wins New Contract with Zain Iraq

Zain Iraq has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize a number of its legacy sites with Ericsson Radio System in a contract signed recently that serves to strengthen the partnership of the two companies.

Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will reinforce its role as a trusted business partner by providing higher capacity and improving network performance.

In an effort to accelerate digitalization in the region, Zain Iraq and Ericsson are enabling rapid deployment of innovative services in the Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. The partnership will also ensure seamless 4G and 5G evolution across Zain’s networks

Ali Al Zahid, Zain Iraq Chief Executive Officer, says:

“Zain is committed to bringing the latest technology and cutting-edge services to its customers. Upgrading current networks with the latest technology to cater for increasing traffic volumes and enhanced customer experience is a key priority. It also reflects our commitment to providing the mobile community in Iraq with the highest quality of service available.”

In addition to consumer services, security and energy companies are some of several industries starting their own digital transformations. Ericsson Radio System offers far more than the benefit of capacity building and performance, it also provides high bandwidth for content-rich applications.

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Market Area Middle East and Africa, says:

“I am glad that we continue a good cooperation with our long-term partner Zain. This new contract will accelerate Zain’s digital journey and build its digital infrastructure with the introduction of new services and virtual functions. This will enable Zain to deliver the best possible user experience in two major cities in Iraq and meet the data demands of tomorrow in a timely manner.”

Zain Iraq and Ericsson are pioneering the use of next-generation networks with the anticipated increase in data traffic as IoT promises new capabilities and use cases.

Network modernization and adoption of new technologies are essential to meeting users’ demand for capacity and coverage. Modernizing the network infrastructure of Zain Iraq’s network services will not only improve end-user experience through increased capacity, but also accommodate future needs.

(Source: Ericsson)