Weir signs $50m Contracts in Iraq

By John Lee.

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai has announced the signing of multi-year contracts in Iraq with two international oil companies totaling more than $50 million USD.

According to a press release from the company, the contracts secure the provision of Weir Oil & Gas workshop services and engineering support for an oil field and valve repair and maintenance services for another giant oil field, respectively.

Ronan Le Gloahec (pictured), EMEARC Managing Director for Weir Oil & Gas, said:

“We are pleased to support our clients through providing services, repairs and important upgrades while assisting them with engineer-driven change management protocols and production facility turnarounds.”

(Source: Weir)