By John Lee.

The Altun Kupri (Alton Kopri) bridge linking Kirkuk and Erbil provinces has been re-opened.

According to a brief statement from the Iraqi Govt, the bridge is vital for commerce and for fostering enduring ties between communities.

The route has been closed following clashes between Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in October.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)

(Picture credit: Levi Clancy)