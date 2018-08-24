New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Information Management & Systems Officer, Mines Advisory Group (MAG)
- Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Coordinator, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Project Officer, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Individual Consultancy for Development of UNICEF Iraq CPD 2020-2023, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Consultancy Assignment-Situation Analysis (SitAn) of children in Iraq, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Regional Project Managers, Gender/GBV, Management Systems International (MSI)
- Deputy Chief of Party, Management Systems International (MSI)
- Deputy Finance Controller, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Finance Manager – Budget and Reporting, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Child Protection Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Grants Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
