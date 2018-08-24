New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Logistics Advisor, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Grant and Reporting Coordinator, Action contre la Faim – ACF International
- Deputy Finance Controller, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Driver & Logistics Clerk, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer, OCHA – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
