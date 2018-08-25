Navigate

Talks continuing on Iraq-Kuwait Electricity Link

By on 25th August 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Talks are reportedly continuing to complete the electricity linkage between Iraq and Kuwait.

KUNA quotes Kuwait’s Oil Minister and Minister of Electricity and Water Engineer, Bakheet Al-Rashidi (pictured), as saying:

We expect that these negotiations will ultimately lead to linking Iraq’s electricity grid with the Gulf network and then link with Turkey and Europe on the long-term.

“We are always ready to help our brothers in Iraq, according to the instructions of the political leadership.”

(Source: KUNA)

