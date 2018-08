By John Lee.

Fleet Line Shipping (FLS) has won a contract to transport 11,000 tons oil and gas equipment and pipes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Iraq.

The first batch of pipe laying machines, each weighing 45 tons, was loaded on a ro-ro ship from Jebel Ali to the port of Umm Qasr in Iraq.

Delivery will be 450 kms from port.

(Source: X2 Elite)