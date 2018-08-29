Navigate

New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By on 29th August 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced new investment opportunities in Iraq:

  1. Textile and leather plants, State Company for Textile and Leather Industries
  2. Sulfur production, Mishraq Sulfur State Company
  3. Production of ethylene and high-densite polyethylene (HDPE), State Company for Petrochemical Industries
  4. Dextrin and starch production, State Company for Food Products
  5. Al-Qadisiya Brick Factory, State Company for Construction Industries

(Source: National Investment Commission)

(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)

