By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced new investment opportunities in Iraq:
- Textile and leather plants, State Company for Textile and Leather Industries
- Sulfur production, Mishraq Sulfur State Company
- Production of ethylene and high-densite polyethylene (HDPE), State Company for Petrochemical Industries
- Dextrin and starch production, State Company for Food Products
- Al-Qadisiya Brick Factory, State Company for Construction Industries
(Source: National Investment Commission)
(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)
