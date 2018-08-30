Navigate

Cabinet to Improve Services in Basra; Approves Kirkuk Refinery License

By on 30th August 2018 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Public Works News, Politics

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

At the meeting, it was decided to:

  • direct the Ministry of Water Resources to deliver water for Basra province to a rate of 75 m3 / s and remove unauthorised structures on the rivers;
  • direct the Ministry of Water Resources to follow-up on the chlorine ratio in the water of Basra and other provinces;
  • launch the Basra sewage waste management project, which has been suspended since 2015;
  • grant an investment license for the construction of the Kirkuk oil refinery;
  • vote on the implementation of a response to the demands of the demonstrators in Karbala, Basra, Dhi Qar, and Najaf;
  • allocate a residential plot for young athletes who win the gold, silver or bronze medals at international sporting championships.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)

