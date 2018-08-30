Cabinet to Improve Services in Basra; Approves Kirkuk Refinery License

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

At the meeting, it was decided to:

direct the Ministry of Water Resources to deliver water for Basra province to a rate of 75 m3 / s and remove unauthorised structures on the rivers;

direct the Ministry of Water Resources to follow-up on the chlorine ratio in the water of Basra and other provinces;

launch the Basra sewage waste management project, which has been suspended since 2015;

grant an investment license for the construction of the Kirkuk oil refinery;

vote on the implementation of a response to the demands of the demonstrators in Karbala, Basra, Dhi Qar, and Najaf;

allocate a residential plot for young athletes who win the gold, silver or bronze medals at international sporting championships.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)