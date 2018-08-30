IRCS distributes Food Parcels in Tikrit

The Teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distributes more than 500 food parcels for the families who have returned to their areas in Tikrit.

” The teams of the IRCS have distributed 537 food parcels for the families who have returned to their home areas in Tikrit district and they are continuing to distribute for all the displaced families that have been surveyed because they are covered by food assistance”, said the IRCS relief teams official of Salahuldin center Mr. Hyder Qassim.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s health teams have implemented health awareness and psychosocial support programs for the displaced families who are living in the camps of Al-Shahama and Al-shuyukh orchards in Salahuddin governorate through conducting field visits and delivering awareness lectures to the displaced families in the camps, the number of the beneficiaries has reached more than 180 people.

(Source: IRCS)