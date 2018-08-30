Netherlands Substantially Increases Support to Iraq

The Netherlands has contributed an additional USD 23.2 million (EUR 20 million) to UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which finances fast-track initiatives to stabilize areas liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). This brings the Netherlands’ total contribution to USD 65.4 million (EUR 57 million).

Marta Ruedas, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, said:

“The impact of stabilization activities is clearly visible across the country. Schools are reopening, clean water is flowing and bridges are reconnecting communities.

“Almost 70 percent of the 5.9 million people who fled during the conflict have returned home. The scale of work still left to do cannot be underestimated, however, which is why this generous contribution from The Netherlands comes at exactly the right time.”

Sigrid Kaag, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, said:

“It is of the utmost importance to restore stability here and in other places destroyed by ISIS … Giving people the prospect of a brighter future is essential because their property and livelihoods lie in ruins. This includes re-establishing water and electricity supplies, schools and other basic services.”

The Minister recently visited the Old City of Mosul to assess the impact of stabilization activities in the region.

At the request of the Government of Iraq, UNDP established the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS) in June 2015 to facilitate the return of displaced Iraqis, lay the groundwork for reconstruction and recovery, and safeguard against the resurgence of violence and extremism.

The Facility currently has over 2,400 projects underway in 31 liberated cities and districts, helping local authorities to quickly rehabilitate essential infrastructure. Almost 1,200 projects have now been completed, with some 95 percent of projects carried out by the local private sector employing local labour. In Mosul alone, FFS is implementing over 750 projects. With over 300 projects now completed across the city, residents have improved access to healthcare, education, electricity, and clean running water.

Since the start of the most recent conflict in 2014, almost 70% of the 5.8 million displaced Iraqis have returned to their homes. The impact of FFS has been significant in supporting people upon their return home. FFS has 26 donors that have committed over USD 800 million to stabilization efforts in Iraq.

(Source: UNDP)