Rotana Hotels appoints new General Manager

Rotana Hotels has announced the appointment of Ramy Haykal (pictured) as Cluster General Manager of Erbil Rotana & Erbil Arjaan by Rotana.

Ramy began his career with InterContinental Hotels Group in 1996 as the finance director for Middle East and Africa.

As the new General Manager of Erbil Rotana and Erbil Arjaan by Rotana, Ramy will be the key leader overseeing the two hotels operation consisting of 369 rooms and suites, a Club Rotana floor for executive business travelers, seven food & beverage outlets, a health club & spa in addition to 14 fully equipped meetings & events venues.

(Source: Rotana)