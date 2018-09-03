90 Iraqi Civilians Killed in August

A total of 90 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 117 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in August 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary citizens and others considered civilian at the time of death or injury, such as police in non-combat functions, civil defence, personal security teams, facilities protection police and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of August, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 82, while the number of injured (not including police) was 113.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 77 civilian casualties (24 killed, 53 injured), followed by Ninewa (29 killed and 10 injured) and Anbar (06 killed and 26 injured). Figures for Anbar were obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in Anbar Governorate, and are updated until 30 August, inclusive.

*CAVEAT: UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate are provided by the Health Directorate and might not fully reflect the number of casualties due to the increased volatility of the situation on the ground in Anbar and the disruption of services. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

(Source: United Nations)