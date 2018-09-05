Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS Targets

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to pursue the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in designated parts of Syria and Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support.

Between Aug. 27-Sept. 2, coalition military forces conducted 30 strikes, consisting of 35 engagements, in Iraq and Syria

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria yesterday.

On Sept. 1, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed six ISIS supply routes, an ISIS command-and-control center and an ISIS logistics hub.

On Aug. 31, coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes consisting of 11 engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed two ISIS vehicles, seven ISIS supply routes, an ISIS mortar system and an ISIS heavy machine gun.

On Aug. 30, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 31 ISIS vehicles.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 28, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed an ISIS supply route.

On Aug. 27, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed three ISIS supply routes.

Strikes in Iraq

On Sept. 2, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets:

— Near Beiji, a strike destroyed four ISIS caves.

— Near Qayyarah, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building.

On Sept. 1, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Makhmur.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on Aug. 31.

On Aug. 30, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq Aug. 27-29.

Additional Strikes

The following strikes in Iraq and Syria were not reported in the previous release:

On Aug. 26 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Makhmur. The strikes destroyed five ISIS caves and an ISIS-held building.

On Aug. 25 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike destroyed an ISIS supply route.

On Aug. 22 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets near Tuz. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS vehicles.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)