UN Urges Speedy Formation of Govt to Tackle Iraq’s Problems

UN’s Kubiš Urges Calm and Speedy Formation of Government to Tackle Iraq’s Persistent Problems

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, expresses grave concern over the casualties during violent protests over the lack of critical public services in Basra. He offers condolences to the families of the dead and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Mr. Kubiš calls for calm and urges the authorities to avoid using disproportionate, lethal force against the demonstrators, provide the necessary protection for the people of Basra, ensure human rights while protecting law and order, and investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the outbreak of the violence.

The Special Representative calls on the Government of Iraq to do its utmost to respond to the people’s rightful demands of clean water and electricity supplies as a matter of urgency.

Mr. Kubiš urges political leaders and the newly elected Council of Representatives to assume their duties and act responsibly and without delay, including taking all the necessary steps to expeditiously agree on a new national, patriotic and pro-reform government that will quickly and effectively respond to the people’s longstanding needs and deliver on their basic demands of water and electricity and the longer-term goal of job creation and life in dignity.

Long-term stability and improved economic performance go hand-in-hand, and tackling these challenges rests with the political leaders uniting and working together in the national interest.

(Source: UN)