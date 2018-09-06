“Dangerous Cars” being Imported into Kurdistan

According to a report from Rudaw, thousands of poor quality, overturned or water-damaged American cars have been imported to the Kurdistan Region over the past two years, due to the facilitations made by the KRG to car traders in a bid to increase revenues at customs points.

Statistics produced by the ministry of trade and industry show that 451,337 cars have been imported to the Kurdistan Region over the past five-and-a-half years.

The KRG has dismissed claims it has been facilitating the importation inferior quality cars.

(Source: Rudaw)