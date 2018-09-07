Navigate

Iraqi Kurds help Iranian Kurds as Sanctions begin to bite

By on 7th September 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Fazel Hawramy for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

As Washington tightens the screws on Iran with crippling sanctions to bring the ayatollahs to their knees, hundreds of Iranian Kurds are flooding into Iraqi Kurdistan in search of work.

The US sanctions are causing turmoil in Iran, with the Iranian currency — the rial — losing half its value since April.

High inflation, the lack of employment and spikes in the prices of essential commodities have caused intermittent protests across Iran in recent months.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture credit: Shana)

