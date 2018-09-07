UNDP Improves the Effectiveness of Local Police

UNDP trains mid-ranking police officers to Improve the effectiveness of Local Police

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Training and Qualification Directorate in the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) jointly delivered two pilot courses on training of trainers (ToT) on the topic of ‘Improving the Effectiveness of Local Police (IELP)’.

The course duration was two weeks and was attended by 38 mid-ranking police officers from the training academies in Baghdad, Anbar, Ninewa, Basra, Salah Al-Din, Kirkuk and Diyala provinces. The overall course objectives were to introduce and upskill participants’ knoweldge and techiques in improving public security in the operational environment and, to introduce new and practical training presentation techniques. The pilot IELP TOT was designed and delivered as a follow-up to the basic IELP pilot training that took place in March 2018.

Improving the Effectiveness of Local Police (IELP) is also known as Knowledge Led Policing and, primarily focuses on improving the skills and techniques of local police on how to collect, validate, analyze and prioritize information to ensure effective and timely use of information in the police operational context. It also focuses on building effective partnerships with relevant stakeholders at local level to improve public safety and security while also building trust and confidence between the police and the local communities.

Furthermore, the MoI’s Police Affairs Agency has identified IELP as a core- police function in its on-going efforts to transform Iraqi police from a fighting force against ISIL to a more service-oriented police service in post-war Iraq.

The TOT course curricular was developed through a collaborate partnership between MoI Training and Qualification Directorate, UNDP and the Danish National Police and, the courses were delivered by qualified instructors from the Danish National Police. The pilot courses were well received by the participants and the MoI Training and Qualification Directorate. Among others, the participants found the new training techniques on dual presentations and very useful and highlighted that it was the first time they received training on such techniques.

Major General Zeyad, the Director General of Training and Qualification Directorate, MoI attending the course closing ceremony said:

“Policing principles as IELP is very important and has been identified by MoI as one of the core police functions that would significantly benefit to develop the Local Police in Iraq. By educating police trainers from various police training centers, we have now started the basis for a nationwide rollout of IELP policing principles in Iraq. It is important to have a pool of qualified trainers when new principles/ topics are introduced and implemented – therefore as the first batch who successfully completed the IELP ToT you have an important role to play”.

UNDP Senior Police Advisor, Finn Bernth Andersen said:

“UNDP believes that highly qualified police trainers are a key precursor to take forward the implementation of new and highly relevant policing principles such as IELP in Iraq. Over the past four weeks of the course delivery, the participants have demonstrated that the professional standard of Iraqi Police trainers is high and, we are confident that the Iraqi Police trainers will contribute to the successful rollout of IELP Policing principles”.

UNDP is grateful to Germany, United Kingdom and Denmark for their generous funding in efforts to improve local Police in Iraq. UNDP Rule of Law Programme supports a comprehensive programme on security sector reform in Iraq to assist the Government in advancing its Security Sector and Justice Reform Programme.

The overall programme of work is implemented through collaborative partnerships with the Office of the National Security Advisor, Ministry of Interior, Higher Judicial Council, Ministry of Justice, Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Iraqi civil society and a range of International Partners.

(Source: UNDP)