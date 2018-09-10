New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Fachkraft (m/w/d) für den Zivilen Friendesdienst (ZFD) als Trainer, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Appraisal Monitoring and Evaluation Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Project Development Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Financial Coordinator, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Field Security Officer, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Programme Analyst, Gender/GBV, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Information Management Officer, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
