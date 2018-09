By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] announced on Sunday the full rehabilitation of the Salahaddin-2 unit at Baiji oil refinery.

The refinery was shut down in 2014 due to the actions of the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh).

The Salahaddin-2 unit has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)