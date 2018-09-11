Coalition Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists

The coalition and its partners continued to strike Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq between Sept. 3-9, conducting 16 strikes consisting of 22 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported on Monday.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support, officials said.

Strikes in Syria

On Sept. 9 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted three strikes against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS staging area and an ISIS command-and-control center.

On Sept. 8 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of an engagement against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS weapons cache.

On Sept. 7 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted two strikes against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS front-end loader and an ISIS mortar system.

On Sept. 6 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted one strike against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS vehicle.

On Sept. 5 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted one strike against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS logistics hub.

On Sept. 4 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted two strikes against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS supply route and an ISIS logistics hub.

On Sept. 3 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted two strikes against ISIS targets, destroying two pieces of ISIS engineering equipment.

On Sept. 2 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted three strikes against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS supply route, an ISIS vehicle and an ISIS-held building.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq between Sept. 5-9.

On Sept. 4, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Makhmur, a strike destroyed two ISIS-held buildings and damaged two ISIS-held buildings.

Near Kirkuk, a strike damaged three ISIS-held buildings.

On Sept. 3, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Near Baghdadi, a strike destroyed an ISIS cave.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)