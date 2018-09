By John Lee.

Greek ouzo has reportedly become extremely popular in Iraq in recent years, with imports increasing steadily.

According to greekreporter.com, ouzo is now replacing Iraq’s popular arak, a transparent drink very similar to Greece’s ouzo or raki.

Komotini-based company Distillery Winery of Thrace claims to have an 85-percent share of the Iraqi ouzo market.

More here.

(Source: greekreporter.com)