Umm Qasr Port receives its Largest Container Ship to date

By John Lee.

The largest container vessel to dock at the Port of Umm Qasr has recently arrived at the Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT).

According to Container Management Magazine, Evergreen’s 5,652 teu-capacity Ever Useful, with a length of 285 m, beam of 40 m and a weight of 69,246 tonnes, called at Berth 27 at the end of August.

The magazine quotes BGT’s chief executive officer Phillip Marsham as saying:

“The call of the Ever Useful … clearly demonstrates the growing confidence of container lines in the economy of Iraq and the associated container trade growth.”

Situated in Umm Qasr, 50 km from Basra and 500km from Baghdad, BGT is operated by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

(Source: Container Management Magazine)