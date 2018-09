By John Lee.

Erbil’s main outdoor stadium will reportedly be sold off to a private investor.

According to Rudaw, a new stadium will be built on the site of the Franso Hariri Stadium.

The existing 28,000-capacity venue was built in 1956 and refurbished in 1992.

(Source: Rudaw)

(Picture credit: Kushared)