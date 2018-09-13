Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th Sept 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD719 (+0.3%) / $767 (+0.1%) (weekly change) (-11.3% and -8.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.2bn ($1.0mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) will hold an AGM* on Oct. 7, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of SBPT starting Oct. 2, 2018.
- Babylon Hotel (BBAY) will hold a GA on Oct. 1, 2018 to elect five new private sector representatives. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 8, 2018 for not disclosing the annual financial report.
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BGUC starting Sep. 25, 2018.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 22, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BKUI starting Sep. 18, 2018.
- Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) resumed trading on Sep. 13 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD 0.03 dividend per share, 7.3% dividend yield).
- Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 17, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BBOB starting Sep. 12, 2018.
- Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 15, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BCIH starting Sep. 12, 2018.
- Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) has completed the legal procedures to change the company name from United Company for Money Transfer (MTUN) to Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB), the company’s activity from money transfer to Islamic banking and increase the capital from IQD45 bn to IQD100 bn.
- Karbala Hotels (HKAR) completed the procedures to increase its capital from IQD5.0 bn to IQD7.5 bn through 50% rights issue on Sep. 3, 2018.
- Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 13, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results and to discuss merging with Al-Ameen Al-Arabiya for Money Transfer. ISX suspended trading of MTAH starting Sep. 10, 2018.
