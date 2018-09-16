Video: Iraq post-ISIL: Anger over ‘Unfair’ compensation

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Iraqi city of Fallujah in Anbar province is struggling to recover, two years after the Iraqi army defeated ISIL fighters.

Their battle left the city in ruins. As well as reconstructing destroyed buildings and creating jobs, the local government is also handing out compensation.

But some complain the process is unfair.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports from Baghdad, Iraq.