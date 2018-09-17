Iraqi Parliament appoints new Speaker

By John Lee.

The new Iraqi Parliament (Council of Representatives) has selected Mohammed Halbusi [Mohamed al-Halbousi] (pictured) as Speaker.

Aged 37, Halbusi is the youngest person to serve as Speaker.

According to Anadolu Agency, he won 169 out of 298 votes, while his rival Khalid al-Obeidi, former defense minister, won 85 votes.

He is a member of the Al-Hall (Solution) party, and has most recently server as Governor of Anbar province.

(Sources: Iraqi Parliament, Anadolu Agency)