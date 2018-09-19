Iraq to create new Comms and Informatics Company

The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

The Cabinet:

discussed public services in Basra, and received briefings on federal and local efforts to improve water and other essential services in the province.

received briefings on delivery of essential services in other regions of Iraq, with a focus on southern provinces.

discussed maintenance and upgrade works to several key bridges in Dhi Qar, Al-Muthana and Babylon provinces, and authorised the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Municipalities to take the necessary measures to complete these projects.

discussed internet and telecommunications services in Iraq and voted to merge the State Company for Internet Services and Iraqi Telcommunications and Posts Company (ITPC) into one new company to be known as The General Company for Communications and Informatics.

The Cabinet also discussed the draft federal budget law for next fiscal year.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)