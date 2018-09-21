Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th Sept 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX was closed today (Sep. 20, 2018) due to religious holiday, 10th Day of Muharam “Ashura”. The next trading session will be held on Sunday (Sep. 23, 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD706 (-1.8%) / $753 (-1.8%) (weekly change) (-12.9% and -9.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 892.6 mn and the weekly trading volume was IQD544 mn ($446.9 k).
ISX Company Announcements
- Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) will hold an AGM* on Oct. 3, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of NGIR starting Sep. 30, 2018
- Original shares of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) resumed trading on Sep. 19, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD5.0 bn to IQD7.0 mn through 40% bonus issue.
- Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) resumed trading on Sep. 18, 2018 after discussing and approving 2016 and 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 11.8% cash dividend (IQD0.118 dividend per share, 4.5% dividend yield).
- Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) resumed trading on Sep. 18, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 22, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BKUI starting Sep. 18, 2018.
