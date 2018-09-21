Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th Sept 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX was closed today (Sep. 20, 2018) due to religious holiday, 10th Day of Muharam “Ashura”. The next trading session will be held on Sunday (Sep. 23, 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD706 (-1.8%) / $753 (-1.8%) (weekly change) (-12.9% and -9.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 892.6 mn and the weekly trading volume was IQD544 mn ($446.9 k).

ISX Company Announcements