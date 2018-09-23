Navigate

Navigation

Corruption now “Biggest Threat to Iraq”

By on 23rd September 2018 in Security

Corruption has become the biggest threat to the future stability of Iraq following the defeat of Islamic State, Britain’s ambassador in Baghdad has told the Evening Standard newspaper in London.

Jon Wilks said that although there were “remnants” of IS still present, the country was “settling down ahead of expectations” and starting to recover from decades of war and insurgent attacks.

But he warned that corruption — which this month sparked violent protests in Iraq’s second city Basra — still posed a significant risk because of the negative effect that it had on business investment and public confidence.

Full report here.

(Source: Evening Standard)

Related posts:

Abadi Promises War on Corruption Workshop on Tackling Corruption Corruption Probes: Iraq takes Custody of Officials AstraZeneca Investigated for Alleged Corruption in Iraq
Tags: , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply