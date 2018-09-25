Navigate

Iraq seeks Sanctions Waiver on Iran Energy Trade

By on 25th September 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

Iraq is negotiating with the U.S. for exemptions from the impending snap-back of sanctions against Iran, arguing that it could not cut consumption of Iranian electricity and natural gas immediately without suffering serious economic harm and social instability.

An Iraqi delegation was in Washington last week seeking a waiver for its cross-border trade, meeting with senior officials in the State Department, Treasury Department, and National Security Council, according to multiple officials familiar with the talks.

