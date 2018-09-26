Aggreko signs Contract with North Refineries Company

UK-based Aggreko (Middle East) and Iraq’s North Refineries Company have signed a contract for rental of temporary power generators to supply 15MW of power to Baiji Refinery as a first stage.

For Aggreko, the world’s largest supplier of temporary power, which also supplies South Refineries Company with 25MW,

This contract will help broaden the partnership between Aggreko, the world’s largest supplier of temporary power, and the Ministry of Oil and its affiliate companies, and is a demonstration of the collaboration between both entities.

Aggreko also supplies South Refineries Company with 25MW of power.

(Source: Eurogulf)