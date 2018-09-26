Navigate

Aggreko signs Contract with North Refineries Company

By on 26th September 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

UK-based Aggreko (Middle East) and Iraq’s North Refineries Company have signed a contract for rental of temporary power generators to supply 15MW of power to Baiji Refinery as a first stage.

This contract will help broaden the partnership between Aggreko, the world’s largest supplier of temporary power, and the Ministry of Oil and its affiliate companies, and is a demonstration of the collaboration between both entities.

Aggreko also supplies South Refineries Company with 25MW of power.

(Source: Eurogulf)

