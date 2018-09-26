German-Owned Security Printing Plant opens in Baghdad

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has commissioned German-based Veridos to build and operate factory for the production of Iraqi security documents.
According to a statement from the company, it will provide Iraq with secure national ID cards and a reliable, consistent national register.
The entire production process of the documents will be in Iraqi hands. Equipped with state-of-the-art production technology and located close to Baghdad International Airport, the plant’s equipment will make it possible to implement all the latest security features in identity documents.
In the first phase, the complete production chain for passports was installed. The first production equipment for card production will soon be finished as well. After this most important and initial step, the value chain will be increased by adding production capabilities for other official documents, such as employee batches or drivers’ licenses.
The issuing of the new eID card was the initial step for establishing a reliable national register for the first time. Now the Ministry of Interior and Veridos are partnering to construct a new production site for the supply of Iraqi security documents: state-of-the-art eID cards and ePassports.
The country is now able to produce its own electronic ID cards and passports on site. Veridos will continue to provide related services and maintenance. All the required technical know-how is being transferred to local employees, creating more than 100 jobs for highly skilled workers from Iraq.
Interior Minister Qassim al Arraji and German Ambassador Dr. Cyrill Nunn took part in the ceremony that officially kicked off the next stage – the on-site production of ICAO* compliant passports in a highly secured compound of the new plant. For the Republic of Iraq, this new production site represents a significant milestone.
Qassim Al-Arraji, Interior Minister of the Republic of Iraq, said:
“The first security document manufacturing site with high-tech equipment is now to be built in our country, creating more than 100 jobs for highly skilled workers in and around the factory. We have already successfully implemented a state-of the-art electronic ID system with Veridos, including a pioneering national register. We are pleased to continue this productive partnership.”
Veridos is a joint venture between Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, of Munich, and Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Berlin
(Source: Veridos)
