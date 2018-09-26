German-Owned Security Printing Plant opens in Baghdad

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has commissioned German-based Veridos to build and operate factory for the production of Iraqi security documents.

According to a statement from the company, it will provide Iraq with secure national ID cards and a reliable, consistent national register.

The entire production process of the documents will be in Iraqi hands. Equipped with state-of-the-art production technology and located close to Baghdad International Airport, the plant’s equipment will make it possible to implement all the latest security features in identity documents.

In the first phase, the complete production chain for passports was installed. The first production equipment for card production will soon be finished as well. After this most important and initial step, the value chain will be increased by adding production capabilities for other official documents, such as employee batches or drivers’ licenses.