GKP appoints new Non-Executive Director

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced the appointment of Kimberley Wood as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 01 October 2018.

Kimberley Wood is a legal professional with 18 years’ experience and a specialist in the oil and gas sector. Most recently she was Head of the Oil and Gas for EMEA at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and remains a Senior Consultant for the firm. Throughout her career she has advised a wide range of companies in the sector, from small independents through to super majors.

Ms. Wood was a Partner at Vinson & Elkins RLLP from February 2011 to April 2015, and was previously at Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP. She was included as an expert in Energy and Natural Resources in the 2018 “Expert Guide” series and Women in Business Law, 2018 and is a member of the Advisory Board to the City of London Geological Forum.

Ms. Wood is currently a Non-Executive Director of Africa Oil Corp., an E&P company listed on the TSX (Canada) and Nasdaq OMX (Stockholm), with assets in Kenya and Ethiopia and a member of the Lundin Group.

Following Ms. Wood’s appointment, the Board will review the composition of the Board Committees.

Jaap Huijskes, Gulf Keystone’s Non-Executive Chairman, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Kimberley to the Board of Gulf Keystone Petroleum. She is a highly respected legal practitioner who has been counselling Boards for the past two decades. We very much look forward to Kimberly’s contribution, in particular in this exciting phase of investment and of markedly increasing production from Shaikan.”

